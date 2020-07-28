‘Joke of a club’, ‘Absolutely disgusting’ – These Sunderland fans are furious after latest club announcement

Loads of Sunderland fans are furious with the club once again after they confirmed the departure of promising midfielder Bali Mumba on Monday.

The 18-year-old had risen through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, making a total of ten first-team appearances for the Black Cats, but will now ply his trade in East Anglia after an undisclosed fee was agreed with the Canaries.

Sunderland fans will be demanding big things from the club next season after yet another disappointing season in League One culminated in an eighth-place finish, and a strong summer transfer window will provide the perfect opportunity to improve.

However, it is safe to say that, if the board are hoping to win the fans back on side, they are going the wrong way about it.

Upon announcing the deal on Twitter, they were inundated with furious messages from fans.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say, with plenty of fury aimed the way of owner Stewart Donald…

Ofcourse it’s an undisclosed fee. Wouldn’t want us knowing that you sold him for pennies. — Adam Reek (@adamreeek) July 27, 2020

Another academy graduate that we have failed, embarrassing — Lewis (@Lewis_h__) July 27, 2020

Where’s this Dortmund model? I’m pretty sure you are supposed to play the young lads, showcase them and make good returns on them in the market! Not stifle them with little to no game time then sell em off in a fire sale! Absolutely shocking Mr Magoo can see this is cheap! — Simon (@SimonReed11) July 27, 2020

Same old pathetic sell our best young talent and run around on the last day of the transfer window and bring in absolute garbage. There is no ambition to get us promoted if there was we would have a decent manager, coaches and players. All you have is fantastic supporters! FACT. — DV (@DVTheCoach) July 27, 2020

Why was Bali sold and not given the opportunity to play in our first team. You have to embrace talent not sell on as we have no vision for young footballers anymore. It’s disgraceful! Shame on SAFC the list gets longer under this regime — Tim (@safctim) July 28, 2020

you have treated Bali as shabbily as you have the fans. He would of stayed if you had treated him right. The sooner the owners go & we get new ones who have a vision & love of the club the better #SAFC — Gerry McGregor (@Gerry_McGregor) July 27, 2020

Yet another terrible decision by this joke of a club. — Nerdy McNerdface (@JohnnyR1Red) July 27, 2020

Absolutely disgusting. What a shambles our club is. Good luck Bali — David Roper (@davidroper88) July 27, 2020