Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Joke of a club’, ‘Absolutely disgusting’ – These Sunderland fans are furious after latest club announcement

Published

10 mins ago

on

Loads of Sunderland fans are furious with the club once again after they confirmed the departure of promising midfielder Bali Mumba on Monday.

The 18-year-old had risen through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, making a total of ten first-team appearances for the Black Cats, but will now ply his trade in East Anglia after an undisclosed fee was agreed with the Canaries.

QUIZ: Have these 9 things happened to Sunderland this season?

1 of 9

Sunderland got to the 2nd round of the FA Cup?

Sunderland fans will be demanding big things from the club next season after yet another disappointing season in League One culminated in an eighth-place finish, and a strong summer transfer window will provide the perfect opportunity to improve.

However, it is safe to say that, if the board are hoping to win the fans back on side, they are going the wrong way about it.

Upon announcing the deal on Twitter, they were inundated with furious messages from fans.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say, with plenty of fury aimed the way of owner Stewart Donald…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Joke of a club’, ‘Absolutely disgusting’ – These Sunderland fans are furious after latest club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: