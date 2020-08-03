Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Joke’, ‘Not needed’ – Many West Brom fans react to transfer links with Championship player

Published

3 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Benda spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, making a total of 27 appearances for Richie Wellens’ side.

The 21-year-old kept nine clean sheets to help Swindon push for promotion before the League Two season was curtailed, with Town now preparing for life in League One after an impressive campaign.

Benda will now return to Swansea hoping to make an impact following the expiry of Freddie Woodman’s loan spell in South Wales, as well as the recent departure of Erwin Mulder.

But according to Nixon, West Brom have made enquiries for the German goalkeeper, who could well become back-up for Sam Johnstone at the Hawthorns.

Johnstone is likely to be West Brom’s first-choice ‘keeper ahead of a return to the Premier League next season, but with Jonathan Bond’s future looking uncertain, back-up is needed.

Alex Palmer, though, was another player who endured a fantastic season in League Two with Plymouth Argyle, and after signing a new long-term deal not so long ago, he will be looking to become second-choice.

Here, then, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Benda…


