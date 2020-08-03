‘Joke’, ‘Not needed’ – Many West Brom fans react to transfer links with Championship player

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Benda spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, making a total of 27 appearances for Richie Wellens’ side.

The 21-year-old kept nine clean sheets to help Swindon push for promotion before the League Two season was curtailed, with Town now preparing for life in League One after an impressive campaign.

Benda will now return to Swansea hoping to make an impact following the expiry of Freddie Woodman’s loan spell in South Wales, as well as the recent departure of Erwin Mulder.

But according to Nixon, West Brom have made enquiries for the German goalkeeper, who could well become back-up for Sam Johnstone at the Hawthorns.

Johnstone is likely to be West Brom’s first-choice ‘keeper ahead of a return to the Premier League next season, but with Jonathan Bond’s future looking uncertain, back-up is needed.

Alex Palmer, though, was another player who endured a fantastic season in League Two with Plymouth Argyle, and after signing a new long-term deal not so long ago, he will be looking to become second-choice.

Here, then, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Benda…

On a slight different subject why haven't we looked at butland for the first team. Only asking because he must be near the end of his contract plus he's great at set pieces – something we're cap at. Not to mention the fact he must live somewhat near to us so wouldnt need to move — Rob Spencer (@RobSpen33029270) August 2, 2020

If we going to do this then we should just have Palmer as our 2nd choice keeper — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_Brown29) August 2, 2020

Can see him going on loan to get consistent first team experience in the championship — Rob (@Robyeye) August 2, 2020

Not needed in my opinion and Alex Palmer just had a successful moan spell in league 2 so I’d stick with him — Mike Robertson (@Baggieboy75Mike) August 2, 2020

Blooming joke why are we signing less than bang average players we will go down at this rate — Mark Davies (@MarkDav95472047) August 2, 2020

Surely we already have a young gk back from a successful loan in that League. Most clean sheets I think. — Alan4NewportSlp (@Alan4NewportSal) August 2, 2020

We need a First team keeper. — simon cooper (@sicoop01) August 2, 2020

We’re not interested in squad player though — bryan webber (@brywebber) August 2, 2020

Bond is way better than him — Jake Robinson (@jwgr1571) August 2, 2020

Where does this put Alex Palmer?, he had a brilliant loan at Argyle last season, new contract given by West Brom. was expecting him to be part of West Brom this season, will he be looking for a loan out again? — Joe 🦸🏻‍♂️🇳🇬💚🇳🇬 (@Waldron85Joe) August 2, 2020