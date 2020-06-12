‘Joke’, ‘Just like last year’ – These Leeds United fans feel a conspiracy theory is brewing in wake of Sky announcement

As the restart to the Championship season looms, Leeds United are in the familiar position of seeing their fixtures moved for television broadcast.

Leeds are the biggest pull in the Championship, there is little denying that, and already three of their remaining nine fixtures have been selected for coverage on Sky Sports.

The latest is Leeds’ meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road, which will now take place at 5pm on Thursday July 9th; in addition to that, a trip to Cardiff City and meeting with Fulham in West Yorkshire are scheduled for TV broadcast, whilst the remaining four fixtures – two of which have been pushed back 24 hours due to this Stoke meeting – could still be moved.

Whilst Leeds’ fans are pleased enough they’ll get the chance to watch Marcelo Bielsa’s men go in pursuit of the Premier League, there is concern growing that some of the fixtures they have to play put them at a disadvantage.

On a handful of occasions, West Brom and Fulham will kick-off before Leeds, giving the Whites’ promotion rivals the chance to pile the pressure on Bielsa’s side before they play.

It was a similar situation last season when Norwich City and Sheffield United often picked up points ahead of Leeds’ fixtures, which were heavily broadcast on Sky.

That’s the theme of the replies following this particular fixture announcement, which leads to us diving into some of the theories…

Playing after everyone else, shock — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) June 12, 2020

Any cynical person would say were being moved to last to put pressure onto us…. — Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) June 12, 2020

Shock. Yet again we play after WBA and Fulham. Just like last year. — DanieI HoIt (@holtdaniel123) June 12, 2020

Likely to Mean another 12pm Sunday KO in Wales……….are they hell bent on making this as hard as possible ! — Simon💙💛 (@SydidoAv) June 12, 2020

That's 3 games already that Fulham start before us FFS!! — Sabella68 (@sabella68) June 12, 2020

Another game where we are playing catch up. What a joke. — Tomo (@TomLufc94) June 12, 2020

Moving our games again so we play last. Just like last year. That’s 4 of first load of games we’re playing last. #lufc — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) June 12, 2020

Typical we are playing behind everyone else again. Same as last season. Better to play first and put the pressure on! — Ross Pearce (@Ross__Pearce) June 12, 2020

Oh, of course we ALWAYS have to play last….thanks Sky….😑 — Wok Wheaton 💙💛 (@Wokisan) June 12, 2020