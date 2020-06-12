Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Joke’, ‘Just like last year’ – These Leeds United fans feel a conspiracy theory is brewing in wake of Sky announcement

Published

2 mins ago

on

As the restart to the Championship season looms, Leeds United are in the familiar position of seeing their fixtures moved for television broadcast.

Leeds are the biggest pull in the Championship, there is little denying that, and already three of their remaining nine fixtures have been selected for coverage on Sky Sports.

The latest is Leeds’ meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road, which will now take place at 5pm on Thursday July 9th; in addition to that, a trip to Cardiff City and meeting with Fulham in West Yorkshire are scheduled for TV broadcast, whilst the remaining four fixtures – two of which have been pushed back 24 hours due to this Stoke meeting – could still be moved.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15

Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season?

Whilst Leeds’ fans are pleased enough they’ll get the chance to watch Marcelo Bielsa’s men go in pursuit of the Premier League, there is concern growing that some of the fixtures they have to play put them at a disadvantage.

On a handful of occasions, West Brom and Fulham will kick-off before Leeds, giving the Whites’ promotion rivals the chance to pile the pressure on Bielsa’s side before they play.

It was a similar situation last season when Norwich City and Sheffield United often picked up points ahead of Leeds’ fixtures, which were heavily broadcast on Sky.

That’s the theme of the replies following this particular fixture announcement, which leads to us diving into some of the theories…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Joke’, ‘Just like last year’ – These Leeds United fans feel a conspiracy theory is brewing in wake of Sky announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: