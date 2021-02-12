Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Joke’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans share the same view on key club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have been forced to postpone tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Swansea City due to a frozen pitch. 

Neil Thompson’s side were 2-0 winners over Wycombe Wanderers during the week, but their weekend fixture has fallen foul to bitterly cold conditions in Yorkshire.

An announcement has come from Wednesday on Twitter more than 24 hours before the game, confirming that the fixture with Swansea will be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Conditions in Yorkshire are not expected to change until Sunday at the earliest, with Rotherham’s game with Queens Park Rangers also postponed a day early.

There is understandable disappointment amongst the Wednesday fans right now that the game has been called off, with many pointing out the fact that Hillsborough does actually have undersoil heating that could have prevented a postponement.

That’s where we focus on as we dive into the Wednesday reaction following the postponement of the fixture with Swansea…


