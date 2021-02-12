‘Joke’, ‘Embarrassing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans share the same view on key club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have been forced to postpone tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Swansea City due to a frozen pitch.

Neil Thompson’s side were 2-0 winners over Wycombe Wanderers during the week, but their weekend fixture has fallen foul to bitterly cold conditions in Yorkshire.

An announcement has come from Wednesday on Twitter more than 24 hours before the game, confirming that the fixture with Swansea will be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Conditions in Yorkshire are not expected to change until Sunday at the earliest, with Rotherham’s game with Queens Park Rangers also postponed a day early.

There is understandable disappointment amongst the Wednesday fans right now that the game has been called off, with many pointing out the fact that Hillsborough does actually have undersoil heating that could have prevented a postponement.

That’s where we focus on as we dive into the Wednesday reaction following the postponement of the fixture with Swansea…

Eh? Chansiri spent all that money on a new pitch a few years ago. Why has the under soil heating not been used? And why aren’t the heated lamps being used ? Bit worrying if he can’t afford to turn them on — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) February 12, 2021

What’s up with the Under soil heating ???? What’s up with my ST Refund ???? — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) February 12, 2021

Its just embarassing isnt it. On a good run at home. Fixture congestion already an issue. Those responsible should be working night and day to ensure the match can go ahead. #swfc — AD (@ashda32) February 12, 2021

Turning on the under soil heating is obviously an extra expense DC is trying to avoid! — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) February 12, 2021

Maybe we didn't turn the undersoil heating on? I'm Being mischievous but tired players/could do with a rest. Thompson has even said we have some tired players😂 — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) February 12, 2021

Tell the owner to get the undersoil heating repaired.

If he can’t afford it, he really ought to be speaking out and selling up. — ﾌㄖ几乇丂 (匚) (@rellorts) February 12, 2021

Underground heating broke? Joke of a club at moment — Chris Mccrudden (@maccaowl) February 12, 2021