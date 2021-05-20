‘Joke’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at key figure after 32-y/o’s omission v Lincoln City

Sunderland were left frustrated on Wednesday evening, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lincoln City in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats fell behind after 51 minutes as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range, after Lee Johnson’s side failed to clear their lines from a cross.

But they then played themselves into trouble with Lincoln City’s second goal on the night, as Tom Flanagan’s poorly weighted back-pass saw Lee Burge fire the ball into Brennan Johnson, and the Nottingham Forest loanee fired into an empty net to make it 2-0.

Sunderland had options on the substitutes bench to try and turn the game around, with one of those being Chris Maguire.

The 32-year-old has played an important role for the Black Cats this term, scoring nine goals and being on hand to provide seven assists from his 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

But he wasn’t used as a substitute against Lincoln City, much to the frustration of the Sunderland supporters, who took to social media to react to his absence.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

The whole Maguire thing at #SAFC is just weird. You aren't going to bring him on to see the game out when you're 1-0 up so surely he's on the bench for situations like last night where you need a goal. Why have him in the squad at all if he's just gonna be ignored? — Gareth Hern (@garethhern) May 20, 2021

Chris Maguire needs to start on Saturday. @SunderlandAFC — Niall ☘︎︎ (@SAFC_Niall) May 19, 2021

#SAFC if and when we fail Saturday, I honestly think the change needs to be made after this game, tactics tonight were awful, why is Chris Maguire not on the field, like him or not he is capable of scoring a goal from nothing — Joe Skelton (@joe90skelton) May 19, 2021

Can't decide what's a bigger disgrace, our performance or the fact Maguire wasn't given 1 minute #safc — David Roper (@davidroper88) May 19, 2021

🙌🏻Petition to force Lee Johnson to start Chris Maguire on Saturday or we riot🙌🏻 #SAFC — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) May 19, 2021

Wonder what the lineup will be like for Saturday to be able to score 2 goals he needs to put maguire in the team!!!!!!!😡 #SAFC — Eric Young (@EricYoung2003) May 19, 2021

Has to start maguire on Saturday #SAFC — Paul holmes (@Paulhol64180640) May 19, 2021

Bottled it once again. Bringing diamond on to grab a goal are u jokin me???!! Maguire not playing in that team is a joke! Absolutely awful performance, well done lads👏🏻 #SAFC — Robbie Gateshill (@GateshillRobbie) May 19, 2021

Why Maguire isn’t getting a look in is beyond me. #SAFC — Adam ‘Camsey’ Thompson (@AdamCamsey) May 19, 2021

Lee Johnson’s refusal to play Chris Maguire for most of this season is why I have a lot of dislike for the bloke. Games he has played, he’s scored or got an assist and we look much better. Criminal management. #safc — Bradley Sharp (@bradsafc) May 19, 2021

Why has Johnson not considered putting maguire on? #SAFC — Deynah Mulvaney (@DeynahLeigh) May 19, 2021

what on earth does johnson have agains maguire. i do not understand #safc — sadie 🍋 (@sadie2235) May 19, 2021