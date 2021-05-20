Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Joke’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at key figure after 32-y/o’s omission v Lincoln City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland were left frustrated on Wednesday evening, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lincoln City in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats fell behind after 51 minutes as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range, after Lee Johnson’s side failed to clear their lines from a cross.

But they then played themselves into trouble with Lincoln City’s second goal on the night, as Tom Flanagan’s poorly weighted back-pass saw Lee Burge fire the ball into Brennan Johnson, and the Nottingham Forest loanee fired into an empty net to make it 2-0.

Sunderland had options on the substitutes bench to try and turn the game around, with one of those being Chris Maguire.

The 32-year-old has played an important role for the Black Cats this term, scoring nine goals and being on hand to provide seven assists from his 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

But he wasn’t used as a substitute against Lincoln City, much to the frustration of the Sunderland supporters, who took to social media to react to his absence.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


