Bristol City

‘Joke’, ‘Confused’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to notable inclusion in squad v Bristol City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can end their four-game winless run when they return to action against Bristol City on Sunday. 

The Owls are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and will head into this game with confidence after rescuing a late point against Nottingham Forest in their last match.

Garry Monk has named an unchanged team for the game at Ashton Gate against Lee Johnson’s side, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Owls.

The Robins are currently sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can stay in touch with the play-off chasing pack in the Championship with a positive result.

The unchanged team means that there is no place in the squad for either Steven Fletcher or Fernando Forestieri, who have both turned down new contracts with the club. Morgan Fox is only named as a substitute for the game, with the left-back also turning down a new deal at Hillsborough.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


