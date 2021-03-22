‘Joke’, ‘Absolute mess’ – These fans react as Salford City make significant club decision

Salford City have today confirmed that Richie Wellens has left the club, just four months after he was appointed by the League Two club.

The Ammies made the bold call to sack Graham Alexander earlier in the campaign, with the high-profile owners targeting promotion to the third tier this season.

With Wellens having achieved success at this level with Swindon, he was seen as the ideal candidate to come in.

However, despite winning the EFL Trophy last week, Salford’s form in the league has been inconsistent, with a defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday leaving the team six points adrift of the play-off places.

Therefore, the club announced this afternoon that Wellens had gone, with no replacement yet named.

As you would expect, this news prompted plenty of reaction from the football world, as many fans weighed in on the decision, which was believed to have been made by co-owner and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

This is funny, Sunday league club with a bit of money https://t.co/Er0FTev1AA — Kian⚽️ (@kianb_) March 22, 2021

What an absolute mess of a football club. https://t.co/5aBUDmFIST — Cobi Budge (@cobibudge1) March 22, 2021

When will clubs realise just sacking managers all the time didn’t bring success. They need stability to get a way of playing and get the team they want in. Ridiculous https://t.co/B6312NvFn4 — J (@Jord_M_66) March 22, 2021

More managers than sense! 🤣🤣 G Nev thinking they’re a bigger club than what they are… Same old. https://t.co/UJ2ZNzLDuT — H. (@23HPork) March 22, 2021

@GNev2 You need to stop this obsession with getting promotion every season. No-one is going to want the job. Any new manager for you is on a hiding to nothing from day 1. You need to look more long term and give people time. — Jon Harris (@Jon_Harris_) March 22, 2021

Everyone saying it’s a poor decision, they literally never score more than a goal a game, have won 1 in the last 8 in the league I believe, and are running out of games to get into playoffs. Fully get why they sacked him — Reg Turner (@RegT1996) March 22, 2021

We’ve just watched @OfficialBWFC stand by a manager and give him time and look what happened. How is Wellens supposed to do anything in 5 months? Absolute joke. Awful ran club atm. Sacking Graham was the right move bc of the brand of football but this was not. — Alex Boardman (@AlexBoardman18) March 22, 2021