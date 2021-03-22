Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Salford City

‘Joke’, ‘Absolute mess’ – These fans react as Salford City make significant club decision

Salford City have today confirmed that Richie Wellens has left the club, just four months after he was appointed by the League Two club.

The Ammies made the bold call to sack Graham Alexander earlier in the campaign, with the high-profile owners targeting promotion to the third tier this season.

With Wellens having achieved success at this level with Swindon, he was seen as the ideal candidate to come in.

However, despite winning the EFL Trophy last week, Salford’s form in the league has been inconsistent, with a defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday leaving the team six points adrift of the play-off places.

Therefore, the club announced this afternoon that Wellens had gone, with no replacement yet named.

As you would expect, this news prompted plenty of reaction from the football world, as many fans weighed in on the decision, which was believed to have been made by co-owner and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


