Charlton goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has made a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in what promises to be a shake-up of the playing order at The Valley under Dean Holden.

Wollacott joined The Addicks last summer after excelling at Swindon Town, earning a place in the League Two Team of the Season in the process.

The Bristol-born stopper struggled for initial game time throughout his career until his move to Wiltshire, and he subsequently moved up to the divisions to Charlton at the first attempt.

But with equal-minded competition in south London alongside the potential signing of a new man between the sticks, it has spelled a swift exit for Wollacott - with Hibs snapping up his services.

What have Hibs gained with the signing of Jojo Wollacott's?

The Daily Record reported early on Friday that Hibs had made a move to sign Wollacott, and with veteran David Marshall entering his 40’s, Wollacott is to be the perfect replacement long-term.

Hibs also qualified for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, and if they do manage to find their way onto a group stage adventure, Wollacott would be the ideal backup given Marshall is likely to be playing twice a week despite being 38.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson, formerly of Bristol City, saw Wollacott grow up in the ranks at Ashton Gate and still highly rates him, despite not making a single appearance for him in the West Country. And, after a strong season at Swindon before his move to the capital, Wollacott strengthened his place as one of Ghana’s starting goalkeepers - currently boasting 11 caps for the Black Stars.

What does the future have in store for Charlton Athletic?

With Wollacott having two years left on his deal at The Valley, Charlton were in a position where they could afford to be frugal over a transfer fee. That being said, reports have emerged that Harry Isted is set to join the club on a free transfer after a show-stopping season at Barnsley last year, including an outstanding play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

That could have meant a drop-off in playing time for the Ghanaian international, alongside less playing time for Australia goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Either way, it would not be expected that all three would remain at the club - and should Isted arrive at The Valley, it makes sense for all respective parties to part ways given the lack of first-team football on offer.