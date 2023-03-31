Promotion to the Premier League has to be the target for West Bromwich Albion next season, assuming they're still a Championship club, and that will surely impact the business they look to do in the summer transfer window.

It will be Carlos Corberan's first summer in charge at The Hawthorns, as the Spaniard was only appointed in October, and he will want to make the most of the opportunity to shape his squad.

As the end of the season approaches, we may start to get an idea of the targets the Baggies will be looking at and one has been named already - with links to Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene emerging.

What is West Brom's stance on Chiedozie Ogbene?

According to a report from the Irish Examiner, Albion are among the clubs keen on a move for the forward this summer - alongside Championship rivals Sheffield United and Belgian side Standard Liege.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his best goalscoring season in English football, with eight goals and three assists to his name, but it looks increasingly likely he could leave the Millers this summer.

When does Chiedozie Ogbene's contract expire at Rotherham?

Rotherham triggered a one-year contract extension last summer, which means Ogbene is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Yorkshire club have been trying to tie the Republic of Ireland international down to a new long-term deal throughout the season but have not yet been able to do so, which is likely why clubs like the Baggies are on alert ahead of the summer.

We saw the West Midlands club capitalise on similar scenarios ahead of the current campaign in the signings of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Could West Brom cash in on Karlan Grant this summer?

Ogbene's arrival would allow Corberan to add some more forward firepower - something that he and supporters will be keen to see happen - but it could mean that Karlan Grant's time at The Hawthorns comes to an end.

The 2020 arrival was Albion's top scorer last season, finishing with 18 goals and seven assists, but has fallen out of favour under Corberan. The wide forward has not started a Championship game since the 1st of November, which was the second game of the Spaniard's tenure.

He was linked with a move away from The Hawthorns in January and given his goalscoring record in English football, is unlikely to be short of suitors.

Grant has proven useful cover this term but the arrival of Ogbene would free up the 25-year-old to leave and this summer would be a good time to cash in given his contract runs until 2026.

Snapping up the Rotherham forward after he becomes a free agent and selling Grant, to help fund further summer spending, would represent some sound business from Albion.