West Bromwich Albion aim to continue their rise up the Championship table despite ongoing off-field issues.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has transformed Albion’s fortunes since arriving at The Hawthorns hotseat in October 2022, taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last season.

The Baggies continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, Albion were able to recruit just three players during the summer transfer window after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November last year.

West Brom - 2023/24 (Summer) Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

West Brom secured their first signing of the January transfer window, with Andi Weimann joining on a loan deal from Bristol City, and the Baggies will be looking for more arrivals to keep themselves in the top six race after a fairly flat summer, as the table above shows.

Here at Football League World, we identify the realistic signings West Brom should attempt to secure before the end of the window.

Isaac Hayden

Starting off is Newcastle United midfielder Hayden, who has been made available for a loan switch by the Magpies after returning from a short loan stint with Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience in the second tier, recording 65 combined appearances for Newcastle, Hull City and Norwich City.

Corberan’s outfit have previously been linked with a move for Hayden, with the Sunderland Echo reporting the midfielder has been identified as a top target by the club during the remainder of the January transfer window.

This signing could be appealing as Albion are in desperate need of stocking up on depth in the midfield department, as Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby will miss at least three months of action with a foot injury.

This leaves Okay Yokuslu, Alex Mowatt and Nathaniel Chalobah as the only other senior midfield options available to Corberan, so an extra body may be needed to cover Molumby’s absence and give the others some rest during a strenuous period of the Championship season.

With excellent ball-winning ability and being an effective aerial threat, Hayden has the promise to do an effective job during a short loan stay.

Mikey Johnston

Up next is Celtic forward Johnston, who is rumoured to make a loan exit away from the Scottish giants.

The 24-year-old signed a professional contract with the Hoops after progressing through the youth ranks at Celtic Park and has registered over 50 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Johnston was loaned out to Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães last term, netting three goals and producing five assists as he looked to maintain his fitness.

A host of clubs have registered their interest in the Glaswegian, and West Brom are reportedly considering a swoop for the winger, according to the Daily Mail.

As reported by Football Scotland, Johnston is awaiting the green light from his current employers to leave the club, and a move to the Championship is a strong possibility.

With the Baggies entering a crucial time of the season, an added source of creativity from out wide could be just what they need to sustain a promotion push, with Johnston strong in one-on-one situations and possessing the ability to beat defenders on both the inside and outside.

Furthermore, he has a keen eye for goal when the opportunity presents itself and Albion should consider moving in on the wideman and bolstering their forward line to give themselves every chance of success this season.