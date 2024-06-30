It has already been something of an eventful start to the summer transfer window at Stoke City.

The Potters have already completed three signings ahead of the new season. Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has signed from Rotherham United, while centre back Ben Gibson joined after his Norwich City contract expired.

Meanwhile, left-back Eric Bocat has completed a move from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, with all three arriving on a permanent basis.

Even so, there is still plenty more business that Stoke will have to do this summer, if they are to avoid being dragged into a Championship relegation battle, as they were for much of last season.

So with more incomings likely, there are some already on the books of the club, who may have to impress between now and the season starting, if they want to keep their place in Steven Schumacher's side, and potentially the club as a whole.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at three Stoke City players who may be under pressure to prove a point in pre-season, right here.

Liam McCarron

It has been a frustrating period for Liam McCarron since he joined Stoke City from Leeds United back in the summer of 2022.

The left-back has since made just one senior appearance for the club, which came in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton last season.

At 23-years-old, he is at the stage of his career where he needs to start playing regular football, but with the addition of Bocat already confirmed, and Lynden Gooch and Enda Stevens already on the books, there is plenty of competition for McCarron if he is to do that with the Potters.

He is therefore going to need to impress in pre-season to get that chance ahead of more experienced and established options. If he is not able to do that, then with just a year remaining on his contract, big decision may have to be made on his future.

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson only joined Stoke City last summer, reuniting with his former Preston North End manager Alex Neil - who has of course since moved on - in the process.

However, the experienced midfielder endured something of a difficult debt campaign for the Potters, and became a source of frustration in the eyes of some supporters, and he did drop down the pecking order Schumacher's appointment earlier this year.

The 31-year-old was then dealt another blow earlier this month, when he was left out of Jamaica's squad for the Copa America. That does mean he will be back for pre-season with the Potters, and

will surely feel he has a point to prove here to force his way back into the squad after those setbacks.

If he does not do that, then given he too is entering the final year of his contract with the Potters, his future could also come in for some scrutiny in the near future if he is unable to perform well in pre-season.

Daniel Johnson 2023/24 Championship stats for Stoke City - from SofaScore Appearances 26 Goals 2 Shots per Game 0.6 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 82% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 39% Possession Lost per Game 9.7

Niall Ennis

Despite only joining Blackburn Rovers from Plymouth Argyle on a four-year deal last summer, Niall Ennis moved to Stoke City on a long-term contract in the January window, reuniting with Schumacher from their time at Home Park.

With Tyrese Campbell and Wesley having already left the club this summer, and Ryan Mmaee being linked with a move elsewhere, Ennis could be the only centre forward option from last season left on the books of the Potters.

That may give the 25-year-old the chance to establish himself as a first choice centre forward in the Championship for the first time in his career. However, a return of one goal from 14 league games since joining the club is not the most inspiring for a striker.

As a result, Ennis may have to produce a more convincing return in pre-season if he is to get the chance to take on that main role, and if he is unable to do that, Stoke may find themselves pursuing another option to fill that role in the transfer market. That in turn, could push Ennis further down the pecking order at Stoke for next season.