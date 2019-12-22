Bristol City were defeated in controversial style on Sunday as a late penalty gave Sheffield Wednesday all three points at Hillsborough.

It’s been a really poor few games for the Robins, and these results have seen them drop out of the play-offs and into eighth place having lost their last three in a row.

Barry Bannan netted the penalty for the Owls and it meant they moved up to third. Bristol City have to find a way to stop the rot as they look to try and regain their future ambition of Premier League football.

Supporters are not to pleased with the inconsistency of the squad and are worried that the same problems may occur like they have done in previous campaigns.

With yet another defeat to their name, the Robins now have to find a way to stop the losing streak over Christmas.

Here’s how Bristol City supporters reacted to the performance…

Johnson’s football isn’t good enough anymore ! So boring ! Well never score enough goals to be serious in this league ! This squad had to make playoffs if we don’t let’s move on with someone else ! — Michael Massiah (@MichaelMassiah3) December 22, 2019

Streaky Johnson is back. What a shock. (Not a shock.) — Owen (@ukeaglesfan1) December 22, 2019

Johnson taken us as far as he can now getting a bit boring now — Ryanpagett16 (@Ryanpagett161) December 22, 2019

Dear santa, this year I want Chris Hughton, a striker who actually does stuff and to play our best players more than once a month. Thanks Everyone x — Alex Howells (@AJHowler) December 22, 2019

if this club is serious, we would get a genuine winner in. — Ryan Carreyett (@rjcarreyett) December 22, 2019

3 awful performances and 3 defeats. Subs not making a difference in any of the games. Looks like @LeeJohnsonCoach is bereft of ideas. — Rob Wilson (@burto69) December 22, 2019

Terrible performance, midfield were missing. Pen was harsh but we City never looked like scoring. — Oli Ashman (@OliAshman) December 22, 2019