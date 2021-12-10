Johnson starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Barnsley on Saturday

The anticipation and excitement is growing at Deepdale ahead of this week’s clash against Barnsley, with new boss Ryan Lowe set to oversee his first game in charge at the club.

What a difference a week can make then. Last week, fans were going frustrated at what was perceived as a ‘lack of direction’ by PNE and manager Frankie McAvoy. Now, with the ex-manager unseated and Ryan Lowe at the helm, fans are eager to see what he can do.

He may not change too much personnel wise yet, as it is still early days in his North End tenure. However, it will be intriguing to see exactly who he plumps for, in what roles and whether he employs the same tactics that saw him get success at Plymouth.

So who looks likely to get the nod then?

It’s expected that Lowe will implement the same kind of style and formation with Preston that we saw at Plymouth – and there’s no time like the present to get started on that.

It’s a similar tactic in terms of it being 3-5-2 but he tends to go with some more attacking midfielders (number 8’s in style) slightly higher up the field, which could be Ali McCann and Daniel Johnson. Ben Whiteman could sit just behind them but it could also quite as easily be Ryan Ledson, with Johnson dropping out to accommodate Whiteman moving slightly further forward.

He’d probably like to have Tom Barkhuizen available to him on the right but with the winger struggling with injury, he might have to bring in Alan Browne on that flank instead – which is something the Irishman is familiar with. It could have been Sepp van den Berg but PNE also have a few injuries at the back, so he may be needed to cover there instead.

Ched Evans would also likely start up top alongside Riis based on his recent showings but he too could have a knock, meaning Maguire could step back into the fold too.