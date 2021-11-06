‘Johnson out’, ‘Having a laugh?’ – These Sunderland fans offer reaction to tough 45 minutes v Mansfield Town

Sunderland have endured a tricky first half against Mansfield Town of League Two in the first round of the FA Cup.

Rhys Oates gave the Stags the lead in the sixth minute to compound the disappointment of the Black Cats’ recent run. It was George Lapslie, who also starts today, who grabbed the only goal of the game in the identical fixture in November 2020.

Lee Johnson fielded a strong starting XI to take on Nigel Clough’s side, making six changes from the side that were defeated 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Mansfield grabbed a momentum building 2-0 victory last time out in the league over Tranmere Rovers, which alleviated some of the pressure around Clough’s position in the dugout.

Sunderland’s priority is firmly League One ahead of the FA Cup this season with the Black Cats also in the last eight of the League Cup.

However, with the negative momentum caused by three straight losses in the third tier the supporters’ frustrations are understandable after a disappointing half time scoreline. The fixture presents an opportunity for Sunderland’s fringe players like Nathan Broadhead and Leon Dajaku to prove to Johnson that they are worth a shot more often in the league.

Here, we take a look at the best of the reaction to going a goal behind from Sunderland fans on Twitter…

Don’t need to be in this cup just lose and have done with it — KenTowers (@Elbowsg450x) November 6, 2021

I'm perfectly alright with a defeat today. I'd prefer to be in zero cups so we can just concentrate on being bad in the league. — Grant Cruicks (@G_Cruicks) November 6, 2021

Is anyone actually shocked though? https://t.co/oTVHUJgjEy — Thomas Cole (@SAFCTC) November 6, 2021