Johnson misses out: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that Darren Moore should field v Charlton on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday head to The Valley tomorrow afternoon to face Charlton Athletic in League One.

Darren Moore’s side sit top of League One heading into the weekend’s round of fixtures, having returned to the summit of the division after back-to-back wins – the last of which was an impressive 5-2 victory against MK Dons.

There were changes in Sheffield Wednesday’s line-up in that game and, as our graphic below outlines, there’s likely to be more against Charlton this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI v Charlton

The changes come in the form of Aden Flint and Akin Famewo, who were rested against MK Dons and are expected to come back into the back-three. They could join Dominic Iorfa there, with Liam Palmer pushing up to right wing-back and replacing Jack Hunt.

Doubt surrounds the availability of Marvin Johnson with a suspension looming, so it might be that Reece James is pushed onto the left in a wing-back role, despite deputising as a centre-back recently.

Ahead of the back-five and goalkeeper there is little need to change much else.

Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and George Byers are about as good as you are going to get in League One in terms of a midfield trio, whilst Michael Smith and Josh Windass have combined for 21 goals and 10 assists this season, making them one of the division’s most envied attacks.

Quiz: What club do these 15 ex-Sheffield Wednesday academy players play for now?