Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the Championship season has led to a managerial change after just 10 games.

The club is currently at the bottom of the table with only three points, and will be looking to make changes in the January transfer window.

Potential transfers include the signing of Lyle Taylor as a free agent, the possible departure of Marvin Johnson, and the potential exit of Ciaran Brennan to get more playing time elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a disastrous start to their return to the Championship.

The Owls have already opted for a managerial change after just 10 games into life back in the second tier.

Wednesday failed to win any of their first 10, with Xisco Munoz paying the price as he lost his job earlier in October.

What transfers could happen at Sheffield Wednesday in January?

The Yorkshire outfit will be planning for the January transfer window in the hopes that a couple of changes to the first team squad could help turn around their survival chances.

Wednesday are bottom of the table with just three points to their name going into the October international break.

Here we look at the potential deals that could happen at Hillsborough when the winter window opens at the turn of the year…

In: Lyle Taylor

Sheffield Wednesday have previously been linked with potentially adding Taylor to their ranks as they look to bolster their first team squad.

Former manager Munoz confirmed that the forward was training with his first team squad ahead of a potential move to Hillsborough.

Taylor is currently without a club following his departure from Nottingham Forest, and could sign as a free agent.

With no new manager currently in place, a move looks unlikely until someone is installed as a replacement for Munoz.

A decision will then need to be made over whether to commit to signing Taylor on a permanent basis, which could wait until January if a new manager wants to get to know his squad before making any additions.

Out: Marvin Johnson

Johnson was a useful player in the squad under previous manager Darren Moore as the club gained promotion from League One last season.

The 32-year-old made 41 appearances in the side as Wednesday won promotion through the play-offs in dramatic fashion.

However, the versatile player was cast aside by Munoz following his arrival as manager.

Johnson has not been a part of a single matchday squad in the Championship so far this season.

While a new manager may decide to bring him back into the fold, a departure from the Yorkshire club is also a very real possibility.

Johnson is in his third campaign with the Owls, but has fallen way down the pecking order and could seek a move to gain greater playing time elsewhere.

Out: Ciaran Brennan

Brennan’s contract is up in the summer of 2024, and could depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The former Ireland youth international has not been a part of the Wednesday squad in the Championship, falling way down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old has failed to really make much of an impact at the club since coming through the ranks of the academy system.

He has enjoyed loan spells with Notts County and Swindon Town, but has been unable to earn consistent game time with Wednesday.

A move away from the club in January could be an option in order to get him off the books and get the centre back playing regularly elsewhere, likely at a lower level.