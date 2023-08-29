Nottingham Forest's decent start to the Premier League season is set to continue in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening - though a key winger may not be in a Reds shirt any longer.

Forest have won one of their opening three games, though the two they have lost have been away at two of last season's top three - and they fought to the bitter end in both. A 2-1 loss to Arsenal gave off promising signs, whilst their 3-2 loss to Manchester United showed that they do have goals in them - even though they went 2-0 up at Old Trafford.

But now attention switches to Burnley in the Carabao Cup, in one of the competition's all Premier League ties. It's a chance for a runout for other stars - and with wing star Brennan Johnson being linked with a move to London, it could force huge changes.

Ethan Horvath

American goalkeeper Horvath has so far been chosen on the bench as a back-up to his compatriot Matt Turner, who signed earlier in the window from Arsenal. He will likely be the cup goalkeeper for Forest this season.

Neco Williams

Welshman Williams has been playing second fiddle to Forest right-back Serge Aurier in recent weeks. As a right wing-back, the former Liverpool man is almost too good to be a back-up, so he'll get his chance to impress against Kompany's Clarets.

Felipe

Joe Worrall was sent off against Manchester United at the weekend, meaning that he will no longer be able to take part in the Reds' game against the Clarets. As a result, Brazilian defender Felipe could come into the mix.

Scott McKenna

McKenna started against the Red Devils at the weekend, and gave a good account of himself - though his defensive partner being sent off didn't exactly help his cause. He'll come in to have some form of continuity in the Forest defence.

Moussa Niakhate

Forming the rest of the central back three, Niakhate endured injury hell last season at the City Ground - and though he came on late at Old Trafford, he'll be gunning for game time against a Premier League outfit when Burnley come to town.

Harry Toffolo

Second fiddle to Renan Lodi last season, Toffolo finds himself behind Ola Aina in the pecking order this campaign. The Nigerian is first-choice, so that would likely see Toffolo feature in a bid to keep his match fitness up.

Cheikhou Kouyate

Ryan Yates will have been worked to the bone in Manchester over the weekend with Forest going down to 10 men towards the end of the game, and he could get some much needed rest for a lower-profile game with Cheikhou Kouyate instead being the man to run the midfield.

Andrey Santos

The newest signing in the team, Forest fans will be buzzing to see Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos get some game time under Steve Cooper. He'll be allowed to run the creative side of the game in the void that Morgan Gibbs-White has been handed so far this season.

Emmanuel Dennis

One of many forgotten signings of the last campaign, Dennis could be handed the chance to feature instead of Brennan Johnson. The Welshman may well have played his final game for the club he grew up at with Tottenham circling for his signature - what better way for the former Watford man to show what he's worth.

Anthony Elanga

The summer signing has yet to start a game for Forest, but this is the perfect litmus test for him to show his credentials on the left-wing - against a Premier League outfit, but without the pressure of a top-flight game. He could be crucial should Johnson depart before the window slams shut.

Chris Wood

It could well be a haunting of his former club for Chris Wood. The New Zealand star was on the pitch in a Newcastle shirt when the Clarets were relegated on the final day of the 2021/22 season, after moving to St. James' Park for £25million in the winter window from Turf Moor - and he could inflict more pain as Taiwo Awoniyi is given a rest from scoring in eight consecutive Premier League games.