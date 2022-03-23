Johnnie Jackson speaks out on Conor Washington at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has praised the threat of Conor Washington after he scored in the Addicks 2-0 win over Burton Albion at the weekend.

Charlton’s first goal of the match came on the counter attack, with goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray kicking long in behind the opposing defence for Conor Washington to run on to, only for Washington to calmly chip it over the oncoming Burton goalkeeper.

Jackson says that with Washington’s movement, that move is a constant threat for the Addicks and that they are glad to have it in their locker.

“With Conor in the team it is something that is a real threat at any given moment,” Jackson explained via South London News.

“When the other team is attacking and they want to be brave and leave Conor in one-v-one situations it is something we can exploit.

“He has got great movement and is excellent on the shoulder, and if there is space to hit then we do look for it.

“It comes down to the execution. Macca has done great in those two examples – spotted it, then got to execute it and Conor then has to finish it off.

“It’s great they are both looking for it and willing to take it on. If you can get from your goal to their goal that quickly and get a goal then why not? There are loads of different ways to score. We’re pleased we’ve got that one in our locker.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played his first professional football when on loan at Charlton. Now plays in the Premier League. Has one cap for England. Ashley Maynard-Brewer Michal Zyro Conor Gallagher Diego Poyet

Jackson also took time to praise the composure and quality shown by Washington when he found himself one on one with Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

“It’s a really good finish when you are going that quickly.” he continued.

“To have that calmness and execute it with the outside of your right boot, it’s great technique. You need to be cool and calm in those situations even though everything happening really quickly.”

“I’m pleased for Conor. He deserved that goal for what he brings to the team out of possession.”

After their win on Saturday, Charlton now sit 15th in Sky Bet League One.

They will look to make it three consecutive wins when they face relegation threatened Doncaster Rovers in league action on Saturday.

The Verdict

What a finish it was by Conor Washington for Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Keeping his composure in that scenario can’t have been easy, particularly given the level of technical ability required to finish the way he did.

A lot of credit has to be given to Craig MacGillivray, though.

As soon as he collected the ball he had his head up and was looking for Washington’s run.

Without his quick thinking and long ball into space, Washington would not have had the chance to exhibit such a cool and calm finish.