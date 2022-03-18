Johnnie Jackson shares Jason Pearce update ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Burton

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that Jason Pearce will be okay to feature for the club in their clash with Burton Albion this weekend.

The defender has recently been struggling with an issue with his foot but is set to be available to participate at The Valley tomorrow.

Pearce was introduced as a substitute during the closing stages of Charlton’s clash with Gillingham earlier this week as his side managed to seal all three points in this fixture.

Alex Gilbey netted what turned out to be the winning goal for the Addicks as they moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone in League One.

Charlton will now be keen to back up this triumph by producing a positive performance in their meeting with Burton.

The Addicks may fancy their chances of defeating the Brewers as they did manage to win the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Ahead of this clash, Jackson has shared a positive update on Pearce.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the defender, the Charlton boss said: “Pearcey [Jason Pearce] was struggling going into the game [against Gillingham] with a bit of a foot issue but obviously he came on the pitch and we patched him up in case we needed him – he should be okay.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Charlton as Pearce has managed to produce some assured displays in the heart of defence this season.

In the 18 league games that he has featured in, the Addicks captain has managed to make 4.2 clearances per game whilst he has also won 4.8 aerial duels per match (as per WhoScored).

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80 in the third-tier, it will be intriguing to see whether Pearce is given the nod to start in tomorrow’s fixture by Jackson.

Providing that he is handed the opportunity to impress, Pearce could stake a claim for a regular spot in Charlton’s starting eleven for the remainder of the campaign by delivering an eye-catching performance at The Valley.