Johnnie Jackson sends message to Charlton Athletic supporters after taking new role at AFC Wimbledon

Johnnie Jackson performed admirably in taking Charlton Athletic from a position four points adrift inside the relegation zone in late October, to a 13th placed finish in League One.

The former player, captain, player-coach, assistant manager, caretaker manager and manager of the Addicks was unceremoniously dismissed by owner Thomas Sandgaard, with the club still searching for his replacement.

In the meantime, the 39-year-old has become the new manager of AFC Wimbledon and will be looking to steady the ship with the Dons in League Two next term.

Jackson took to Twitter this afternoon, to issue a farewell message to Charlton supporters, after his 12 year affiliation with the club reached its conclusion.

He wrote: “Thank you.

“I wanted to let the dust settle before speaking.

“It’s difficult to find the right words.

“But I guess after 12 fantastic years the right words are ‘thank you’.

“Thank you to the fans for your unwavering support.

“Thank you for taking me in and making me one of your own.

“Thank you for the memories I will cherish forever.

“I was so proud to be a part of it.

“Thank you for everything.

“Good luck Addicks.

“Jacko x.”

For a certain generation of supporters it is very hard to remember Charlton without Johnnie Jackson, and it is crucial that the squad and club hierarchy is replenished with appropriate leaders this summer, with Jason Pearce also moving on.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mason Burstow? Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Chelsea

The vast majority of Addicks supporters will be wishing Jackson every success in his new role at AFC Wimbledon, unless they come up against Charlton of course.

Though the Dons were relegated following a terrible second half to the season, it is an exciting challenge at Plough Lane, with potentially a season of transition expected next term with returning to League One being a slightly longer term view.

Wimbledon signed a lot of younger players in preparation for the 2021/22 season and looked very encouraging at times, but Jackson will be keen to strike a more productive balance to arrest the club’s slide on the pitch in the near future.