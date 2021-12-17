Johnnie Jackson sends emotional message after Charlton Athletic confirm significant decision

Johnnie Jackson has revealed his delight after he was finally named as the permanent Charlton Athletic manager this afternoon.

Thank you for all the lovely messages.

I am so honoured to be named manager of this great football club.

A proud day for me and my family.

The hard work starts here…

The former player, who made over 250 appearances for the Addicks, was named as interim boss after Nigel Adkins was dismissed earlier in the campaign. And, it’s fair to say he has done an incredible job, with the team picking up 20 points from his nine league games in charge.

Therefore, fans have been desperate for Jackson to secure the job permanently, with the announcement coming today.

After that, the 39-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to the support, showing just how much this means to him.

His first game in charge as the permanent boss will be against Plymouth at Home Park tomorrow, in what is a huge game for both, as the Londoners look to close the eight point gap on Argyle, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

The verdict

The only surprise about this news is that it took Charlton so long to actually name Jackson as the permanent boss.

We know what the club means to him and he has proven over the past few months that he is capable of getting the best out of this talented squad.

So, tomorrow a new era will officially start but Jackson will just be demanding more of the same from his players as they clearly enjoy playing under him and it’s now about maintaining their good form as they look to close the gap on the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.