Johnnie Jackson reveals what Albie Morgan needs to improve on at Charlton Athletic

21-year-old attacking midfielder Albie Morgan started the season as a regular in Nigel Adkins’ side but has since been restricted to just 90 minutes of League One football in Charlton Athletic’s last eight games.

The talented midfielder, who has started Charlton’s last two games in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy respectively, played 33 times for The Addicks last time out, and the season prior, he managed 21 Championship appearances.

Born in Portsmouth, Morgan came through the academy at Charlton, signing his first professional contract in May 2018, making his first-team debut shortly after that.

Johnnie Jackson, who has taken temporary charge of The Addicks following Adkins’ departure, has outlined an area to London News Online that Morgan needs to improve to emerge once again as a regular in Charlton’s starting XI: “I want him to be smarter in his play and his positioning. He’s trying to take on board the things that I want from players in his position.

“It was an opportunity for him to get more minutes. He needs to grab those opportunities and he needs to continue training hard and try to convince me he should be in the league starting 11 through what he does in these games and what he does on the training pitch.”

The verdict

Morgan is a player who possesses talent in abundance, and given his rise to the first-team set up with The Addicks in the Championship, he would have hoped to have played a much more integral role at the start of this campaign.

The 21-year-old is a real technical and offers plenty of attacking threat, but he is still a young player learning his trade in the senior set up at Charlton.

Despite not seeing as much game time as he would have hoped in recent weeks, it will be no surprise to see the talented attacking midfielder shining with The Addicks as the season progresses, as he undoubtedly has the ability to do just that.