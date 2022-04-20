Johnnie Jackson reveals something that Charlton Athletic have been lacking this season

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has admitted his side haven’t been ruthless enough this season following his side’s 2-0 victory over Cambridge United on Tuesday.

The Addicks were victorious thanks to two somewhat scrappy goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington, and Jackson admitted his side haven’t scored enough of those sorts of goals this season.

“A good win, a good performance, professional.” Jackson said, via South London Press.

“Two scrappy goals but sometimes it’s nice to score them.”

“Sometimes I feel we have to score the perfect goal and it’s got to be set up brilliantly and we don’t take all the chances we create.”

“We’re probably not ruthless enough. That’s probably one of the criticisms of us this season, that we have created a lot but not enough to show for it at times.”

“To get two scrappy ones is nice but they come about because of our attacking intent. They all count, and we’ll take them.”

Tuesday’s victory leaves the Addicks sitting 13th in the League One table in what has ultimately been a disappointing campaign for the club.

With just two games left to play, Jackson is focused on finishing the season strongly.

“I just keep saying I want to win every game we play.” the Addicks boss continued.

“Disappointed we didn’t win last week, I thought we should have got something from the game. It hurts me when we don’t because I know what we’re capable of.”

“We won tonight, professionally. I thought the lads were brilliant in terms of their attitude and endeavour.

“That’s all I want to see in the next two games that we go out there and play like it really means something and it’s for something and we’ll see what we can get for it.”

Charlton next face Shrewsbury Town in League One at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It was a good win for Jackson and Charlton on Tuesday afternoon.

In what has been a disappointing season, it seems Jackson is aware of some of his side’s shortcomings, at least in front of goal.

No doubt the Addicks will be looking to finish the season strongly and lay down a strong foundation on which to build from next season in their remaining games.

If they can do that, when they return next term, they will likely be looking to do much better than a mid-table finish.