Johnnie Jackson reveals reason for Charlton Athletic loan deal’s early termination

Charlton Athletic boss has given an explanation for why Harry Arter’s loan deal was cut short.

Nottingham Forest announced yesterday that the 32-year old was coming back from his loan deal early.

Johnnie Jackson admitted that the move just never clicked and that Arter was unable to force his way into the starting team.

“He never got the games that he would have liked,” admitted Jackson, via Nottingham Post.

“We didn’t manage to get him those minutes on the pitch.

“He was looking to come here and play games but it never worked out that way. He was great around the place, very professional. Got on with the job and trained hard. He just couldn’t force his way into that team.

“He’s had to reassess, we’ve had to reassess and he’s gone back to Forest. It was just one of those things that didn’t work out but we wish him the best of luck and hope he goes back there and is a success.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Jayden Stockley Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Preston North End Bury

Arter only made six appearances for the Addicks since re-joining the club where he started his career. His last game for the club came against Aston Villa in the Football League Trophy.

The Irish midfielder had struggled with a hamstring problem during his time with Charlton.

Jackson’s side are currently 13th in the League One table. Charlton won their most recent game, in the EFL Trophy, against MK Dons. However, they have lost their previous two league games.

Charlton’s next game comes at home to Premier League outfit Norwich City in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 9.

Their next league game is a trip to Crewe Alexandra on January 12.

The Verdict

This is very disappointing for Arter, whose career has stalled in the last few years.

The former Ireland international was once a starter for his national side but is now a forgotten figure for Stephen Kenny’s rebuild.

Dropping down to League One for more game time hasn’t worked and it will be difficult for him to get into the Nottingham Forest side.

Arter may need to seek out another loan deal this January to have any hopes of making it back into the Ireland team.