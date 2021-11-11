Johnnie Jackson reveals potential reason for Charlton Athletic’s upturn in form since Nigel Adkins’ departure

It was puzzling why Charlton Athletic were performing so badly at the start of the season in League One having assembled a squad capable of competing in and around the play-off places.

After two wins, three draws and eight losses from their opening 13 Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties with Johnnie Jackson tasked with alleviating any relegation fears. Despite the change in the dugout the immediate response to win at Sunderland, who had a 100% record at home at the time, and climb out of the bottom four as quickly as they did came as a surprise. It has also proved the quality in the squad was there all along.

Jackson explained how he turned the tide when he spoke to Football Daily’s 72+.

He said: “I pulled a few of the senior players and asked for their feedback. The general consensus was that we needed a little bit more clarity and simpler messages.

“I’ve implemented a bit more of a high press perhaps that’s something we hadn’t been doing enough, especially at home.”

There was an enormous disconnect between the fan base and Nigel Adkins, struggling to identify with him and the group of players that coupled with the lacklustre displays saw a pretty toxic atmosphere engulf The Valley.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Charlton Athletic’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Darren Bent born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

The clear increase in work rates, pressing and endeavour from the players since Jackson taking charge has struck the right note with the home faithful. Jackson has brought George Dobson in from the cold, having missed out on the last four matchday squads of Adkins’ tenure, and his tenacity and relentless energy in the middle of the park has embodied the brand of football that Jackson is looking to implement.

The Addicks travel to Burton Albion on Saturday hoping to make it five matches unbeaten under Jackson and continue to bridge the 11 point gap between themselves and the top six.