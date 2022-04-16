Johnnie Jackson reveals Charlton Athletic midfielder blow after Morecambe defeat

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that midfielder Scott Fraser is currently unavailable for the Addicks due to a knee injury.

Fraser joined Charlton from League One rivals Ipswich Town back in the January transfer window, just a few months after joining the Tractor Boys the previous summer.

Since making that move to The Valley, Fraser has made nine appearances for the Addicks, and has yet to score for the club, although he has provided one assist.

However, the 27-year-old has now been absent from the matchday squad for Charlton’s last two games, missing their win over Rotherham, and defeat to Morecambe.

Now it seems as though that is due to a knee injury, that Jackson is at least hopeful will not keep the midfielder out of action long term.

Providing an update on Jackson following that loss to Morecambe on Friday afternoon, the Charlton boss was quoted by the South London Press as saying: “He’s got a little issue with his knee. I don’t know the medical terminology. It’s been playing him up a little bit. He’s been unavailable for the last couple of games, hopefully we see him for the last few.”

Charlton are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to The Abbey Stadium to take on fellow mid-table side Cambridge United.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be rather frustrating for Fraser and Charlton given the midfielder’s situation.

The 27-year-old did look to be a rather exciting for Ipswich last summer, having joined the Tractor Boys with an excellent record from his time with MK Dons.

However, with that not working out, the midfielder will have seen this move Charlton as a chance to turn things around quickly, and prove himself again.

That though, is something that has yet to work out as planned, and this injury setback is not going to help him with that, meaning you feel Fraser will be desperate to get back out on the pitch again as soon as he can.