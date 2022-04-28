Johnnie Jackson reveals Charlton Athletic boost as 27-year-old set for return

Charlton may be 12th in the League One table right now with not a lot to play for but they’ll still want to end the season on a high this weekend by bagging a win.

The good news for the Addicks then is that they may have an option back amongst their squad to help them do that in Elliot Lee.

He’s been a first-team regular this campaign and boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed to London News Online that the player could be back in action for their last fixture.

Charlton had a torrid start to the season and looked like they could be up against relegation. They were creeping slowly towards the drop zone and then fell into it entirely. In came Johnnie Jackson though the steady the ship and he was able to lead them much higher up the division.

A dip in form in the second half of the campaign put paid to any hopes for a last minute play-off push but they’re in a much more secure position now than they were previously. They’re in the top half of the table and would likely be satisfied with that finish after the opening to the campaign that they had.

Now, they want to end the season on a high with a win over Ipswich. With the Tractor Boys flying high themselves under new manager Kieran McKenna, it would be a real statement of intent for the new season if they picked up a win.

The good news is that Lee could be back in the fold too to help them. Having played in 33 league games this season with seven goal contributions, he has been a mainstay in the side and could be back to help out in their last fixture.

Speaking about his squad availability, Jackson told London News Online: “Hopefully Elliot [Lee] is due to train today, so we’re hopeful he can be involved.

“Corey [Blackett-Taylor] was ill [last weekend] but he’ll be available. Ryan Inniss had an illness. Scotty [Fraser] will still be out and Ben Purrington is unlikely to be involved.”

The Verdict

Charlton have fared much better under Johnnie Jackson and the signs are promising that he could be the right man to lead them forward and do much better with the side next season.

This may be a bit of a dead-rubber clash in terms of how much it means to both teams at the weekend but both clubs have new managers who will be looking to make a statement of intent ahead of the new campaign. Elliot Lee being back could be a boost too, as he has been excellent when called upon this season.

Neither side have anything to play for but it won’t stop Charlton from wanting the win. Head into the summer on a loss as a player and it might make the manager’s job more easy in terms of wanting to get rid of you. Put in a solid showing though and it could keep you in contention.

Either way, Jackson will want to wrap this game up and then start work on rebuilding his side for a potential promotion push next season.