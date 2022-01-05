Johnnie Jackson provides update on Jayden Stockley’s situation at Charlton Athletic

Johnnie Jackson has revealed that Jayden Stockley has been sent to see a hip specialist, during an interview with London News Online.

Stockley missed out on Charlton’s New Years’ Day defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, whilst he was also absent from last night’s 1-0 victory over MK Dons in the EFL Trophy.

The 28-year-old, who started the season as club captain, has 14 goals to his name this season in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Focussing solely on the league, Stockley has managed seven goals in 16 League One starts, proving to be an important source of goals in the process.

Speaking to London new Online about Stockley’s injuries and the measures taken, Jackson said: “He’s gone to see a specialist today, so we’ll have to see what the outcome of that is. It’s a bit of a strange injury at the minute. Around his hip area. We have to get it right; we have to make sure we don’t use him for any longer period of time by putting him at risk. It’s with the physios, they’ll report back to me tomorrow or the next day and we might have a bit more clarity on that.

“I am [confident it won’t be a long-term injury]. I don’t want to put a timeframe on it. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. The specialist will know a bit more than I do – I don’t really know what I’m talking about. I’m hopeful that he won’t be out for too long.”

The verdict

Stockley has been an important figure for the Addicks this season, and whilst they still possess more than enough quality in his absence, his physicality adds an extra dimension to their forward play.

Jackson seems to be confident that the injury is not too serious, which will be a big boost for Charlton fans fearing the worst.

Should Stockley be sidelined for a period of time that extends past this month, then Charlton could be looking to bolster their frontline in the January transfer window.

However, with a fully fit Stockley back at the Valley, it will be hard to deny him a regular starting place.