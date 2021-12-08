Johnnie Jackson provides update on discussions over permanent Charlton job

Charlton Athletic interim boss Johnnie Jackson has reiterated that he is “in positive discussions” with owner Thomas Sandgaard about taking the job permanently and hopes “we can get it sorted soon”.

The Addicks beat Ipswich Town 2-0 at The Valley last night, handing caretaker manager John McGreal defeat in his first game in charge of the Tractor Boys.

Jackson’s side had gone two games without a win in League One ahead of Tuesday’s game but got back on track by claiming all three points against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich thanks to goals from Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey.

Speaking to BBC London Sport’s Louis Mendez after the game, the 39-year-old coach was pressed on when he would become the permanent Charlton boss.

“It’s a question for Mr Sandgaard, isn’t it,” he replied.

“You probably don’t believe me when I keep saying it but we are in positive discussions. I’m hopeful that we can get it sorted soon. Performances like that are only going to help”

Jackson has been at the south London club for more than a decade as both a player and a coach but stepped up to lead the first team after the sacking of Nigel Adkins in October and has helped to rescue their season since – winning eight of his 12 games at the helm.

The Verdict

You have to think it’s just a matter of if and not when Jackson is appointed as Adkins’ permanent replacement given how impressive the Addicks have been in his tenure.

The pressure was back on him after the defeat to Shrewsbury Town recently but he’s proven himself once again by getting his side back to winning ways against one of the division’s heavyweights.

Supporters will be glad to hear that positive discussions are still being held between Jackson and Sandgaard, who would be foolish to consider other options at the moment.

Doing so would risk derailing the club’s current momentum and turning the fanbase against him.

Appointing the former Charlton captain until at least the end of the season is a no-brainer and after last night’s result, you feel an announcement can’t be too far away.