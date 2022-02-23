Johnnie Jackson provides latest Charlton Athletic injury update

Charlton Athletic have found themselves rather unfortunate on the injury front in recent times, with the club’s forward line taking a particular blow.

Mason Burstow became Johnnie Jackson’s latest attacker to pick up an injury during last night’s 2-0 defeat at MK Dons, joining Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington.

The Addicks have now suffered four straight defeats in the league, form that has cut off any possibility of troubling the play-offs this season.

Burstow was partnered by Jonathan Leko up front for the London club last night, with Elliot Lee coming on to replace the Chelsea loanee.

Speaking to London News Online about the situations of the more senior striking personnel who are currently sidelined, Jackson said: “I don’t know if he’ll (Stockley) be available for the weekend.

“But if he is, he’ll be the only one. Aneke is a bit longer term, Washington is a bit closer. But not any time soon.”

The verdict

Charlton have been dealt a serious blow in recent weeks with the injury issues that have arisen in their frontline.

Jackson is having to play important players out of position, with the added issue of the injury to Burstow limiting his options further, should the aforementioned trio miss a few more games.

The rest of the season is now about setting themselves up for next year, with The Addicks possessing a sizeable gap above the relegation zone, whilst the play-offs are miles away.

Having at least two of their strikers back relatively soon could be the lift that Charlton need right now.