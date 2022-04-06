Johnnie Jackson provides early update on Sam Lavelle’s current status at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has provided an injury update on Addicks’ defender Sam Lavelle.

The 25-year-old was forced off with injury in the 49th minute, and left the pitch with his arm in a sling.

Speaking after the match, Jackson said that he believed the centre-half had dislocated his shoulder.

“I think so, yes.” he replied when asked if Lavelle had dislocated his shoulder, via London News Online.

“I think his shoulder popped out. He jarred it at the weekend.

“I’m not sure if it’s the same one or if it is related or if it’s a completely new thing.”

The injury for Lavelle comes after his season has already been disrupted by injury this campaign.

The 25-year-old was ruled out from October through until February with a groin problem, meaning he has appeared just 23 times for Charlton in League One this campaign – and now has suffered another setback.

Johnnie Jackson sounded gutted to have lost him again.

“He’s been unlucky, Sam, with injuries.” Jackson explained.

“He’s done brilliantly since he’s come back into the team. A really solid guy for us there.

“I don’t know the extent of it, but you would imagine that we’re going to lose him now.”

Lavelle will no doubt be assessed further today and an update on his injury will likely be issued in due course.

The Verdict

It was only an early verdict shared by Johnnie Jackson last night, but it certainly wasn’t a positive one.

Shoulder injuries can vary greatly, but it is likely that Lavelle will now miss at least a few games, and probably more.

This is a blow not only to Charlton, but to Lavelle himself, who has earned himself a regular starting berth in the Addicks back-line following his injury.

We await a further update on Lavelle’s injury status and hope it is not as serious as first feared.