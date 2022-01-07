Johnnie Jackson provides an update on Jayden Stockley’s injury at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic are preparing for the visit of Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup this Sunday.

Johnnie Jackson’s men progressed into the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening thanks to a late header from Jonathan Leko. However, in their break from league action it certainly appears that the FA Cup is of higher priority. Jackson fielded a virtually full strength side in the Addicks’ 2-0 win at Gateshead in the second round and is expected to do similarly against the Canaries.

Jayden Stockley has scored 14 goals in all competitions this term and has been a very effective focal point for the South Londoners, but a niggling injury meant he missed their 1-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Jackson gave an update on the 28-year-old’s situation when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “It’s a bit of a tricky injury that he has got. It is a bit of a nerve issue which is causing him a problem. It is a difficult one to get to the bottom of. It’s not quite right at the moment. It’s unlikely he’ll be involved this weekend.

“If there’s any doubt about him I have to protect him. We want to do well and win the game, but the league is the priority.”

Josh Davison has struggled to build on the form he showed earlier on in the campaign in the last couple of months, but the former Enfield Town man will be the most likely to fill the void left behind by Stockley against Dean Smith’s men.

The Verdict

In terms of the types of questions Charlton can ask of the Norwich City backline, Stockley missing out would hurt them considerably. The Addicks will be on the lookout for another striker this month to add some competition within the squad, the club started the season with Danish forward Ronnie Schwartz on their books but his contract was subsequently terminated.

The Canaries have scored just eight goals in 19 Premier League games this season and will see their trip to SE7 as an opportunity to build some confidence. Norwich won the Championship title at a canter last term and despite their poor form they in as heavy favourites on Sunday, without Stockley Charlton certainly appear less threatening in the final third.