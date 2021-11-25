Johnnie Jackson offers future update Charlton fans may like

Johnnie Jackson is doing the business as interim boss of Charlton – and he is edging closer and closer to landing the job on a full-time basis, telling South London Press that discussions over his future this week have been ‘positive.’

He’s been linked with the job on a permanent basis, having looked solid at the helm so far. The Addicks were struggling at the bottom end of League One, having been tipped to challenge at the other end of the table this season.

It meant that former boss Nigel Adkins lost his job. In stepped Jackson in a caretaker role again and he has so far gone from strength-to-strength as the manager of the club.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Charlton Athletic players play at now?

1 of 22 Piotr Parzyszek MOL Fehervar Ferencvaros Standard Liege Cluj

The side have surged up the table and are putting more and more distance between themselves and the relegation places. In fact, the form table has them sitting in fourth placed on their last five games and it is the kind of run that could even see them mount a tilt for a play-off spot.

Now, Charlton fans are calling for Jackson to be awarded the job full-time – and the manager himself has revealed to South London Press that he has in fact talked it over with the club’s owners and that they have been ‘positive’ talks.

He said: “We’ve had positive discussions this week. I’m optimistic that there can be a positive outcome.”

It means that Addicks’ supporters may soon get their wish and have Jackson leading the club going forward. If he does keep the job and keeps up his form, then he could soon also be leading Charlton out of League One and into the Championship.

The Verdict

Johnnie Jackson has done more than enough to warrant keeping the Charlton manager’s job on a permanent basis. He has stepped in, led his team away from relegation and the kind of form he is in, it’s the kind of form that could land a play-off spot.

If he keeps winning games and not losing to anybody in the third tier, then he is doing his case plenty of favours. It seems to be only a matter of time until he is given the Charlton job permanently.