Johnnie Jackson offers early Charlton team news for MK Dons clash

Johnnie Jackson has revealed that he is planning on naming a strong Charlton side for their EFL Trophy clash with MK Dons later this week.

The round of 16 is upon us and the Addicks will certainly feel as though this could be a competition that is worth really taking seriously in a bid to put some gloss on a campaign that has been trying at times.

Of course, there has been an overall good pick-up in performances under Jackson since his taking over from Nigel Adkins but the EFL Trophy may well still represent the Addicks’ best chance of success this season now.

That said, Jackson admits that though he is looking to change his line-up a bit, he’ll still be aiming to name a strong side.

He said via the Addicks’ website:

“It’s a game we want to win and we’ll put out a strong team for. We’ve got good players that find themselves on the bench or out of the squad, so it will be an opportunity for those players.

“I think I could make 11 changes and still have a strong team, I’m not saying that is what I am going to do but it will certainly be an opportunity for the players that have been on the fringes of things to come in and make an impact with a view to wanting to still have a strong team, win the game and progress.”

The Verdict

It’ll be interesting to see exactly what sort of side Jackson puts out but the match represents a good chance for them to progress with it being at home and so we could well see a pretty strong line-up.

Time will ultimately tell who Jackson goes with this week but it does appear as though he is going to try and name as strong a line-up as possible.

