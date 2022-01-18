Johnnie Jackson offers Charlton Athletic injury update

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says injured midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is ‘improving well’.

The midfielder has been out all season after suffering an ACL injury at the end of last season. Despite being out of contract in the summer, Jackson stuck by his player and extended his contract by twelve months for this season.

When discussing the progress of the midfielder, the Charlton boss told South London Press: “He is cracking on with his rehab.

“The nature of his injury was a really bad one, his second bad injury, he did a lot of damage to his knee ligaments. It is really important he gets the right rehab.

“We have built him up slowly but he’s getting on great. Hopefully out on the grass progressing real soon with a view to getting him back involved in the squad.”

Forster-Caskey has the right mindset for his recovery too as he told the South London Press back in July: “I can’t click my fingers and come back straight away. It’s unfortunate, what I’ve done, but I’m not afraid of hard work.”

Despite the promising progress of the former England under-twenty one player, his manager has warned that his recovery will still take time and he won’t appear again until the time is right. He said: “It’s slowly but surely with Jack. We can’t rush that one because he can’t afford any setbacks.”

The Verdict:

Charlton fans will be glad to hear the progress of their midfielder, who is a valued player at the club and won their player of the year award in the 2020/21 season.

The club are right to be taking the recovery slowly though. Since this is the player’s second major injury, it’s important not to rush things and bring him back too soon with the risk of causing further injuries.

Hopefully the player continues to make progress at a strong pace and will be back in the Charlton squad showing his standard again in good time.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Akin Famewo Chelsea Manchester United Norwich City Newcastle United