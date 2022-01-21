Johnnie Jackson makes Jermain Defoe claim ahead of Charlton Athletic’s clash with Fleetwood

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that the club are interested in the possibility of signing Jermain Defoe.

A report from Sky Sports earlier this week suggested that the Addicks were one of several League One sides who were keen on making a move for the former Rangers forward.

Oxford United, Sunderland and Ipswich Town were also touted as potential suitors for the 39-year-old who is now a free-agent following his recent departure from Ibrox.

Whilst it has since emerged that the Tractor Boys will not be pursuing a deal for Defoe, there is a chance that the forward will end up in League One in the coming weeks.

Charlton recently strengthened their attacking options by securing a move for Chuks Aneke who joined the club on a permanent basis from Birmingham City.

Having scored for the Addicks in last weekend’s clash with Cheltenham Town, Aneke will be determined to fire his side to victory in their meeting with Fleetwood Town tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Jackson has admitted that Charlton are indeed interested in a move for Defoe.

Speaking to the South London Press about Defoe, the Addicks boss said: “Jermain is someone I know well – I played with him at England youth level and we were team-mates at Spurs.

“He’s obviously had an unbelievable career and he is one of the best strikers I’ve ever played with.

“He is the best finisher I’ve ever seen.

“So when a player like that comes available, of course it is of interest.

“You have to have a little look at it.

“That is as far as it has gone so far.”

Jackson later added: “It’s one you have to take seriously.

“I would assume a whole host of clubs will be after his services.

“Having seen over the last few years the goals that he still scores and the impact that he has had at a club like Rangers, how would you not be interested?”

The Verdict

When you consider that Defoe has scored 284 goals at club level during his career, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of making a difference in the third-tier during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Although the forward has now entered the twilight of his career, he could still prove to be a valuable asset for Charlton if they win the race for his signature.

As well as delivering the goods on the field for the Addicks, Defoe could use his wealth of experience to help some of the club’s younger players adapt to life at senior level.

In order to avoid the prospect of missing out on a deal for the former England international to Sunderland or Oxford, Charlton will need to act quickly in this particular pursuit.