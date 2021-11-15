Johnnie Jackson makes Jayden Stockley decision following Charlton Athletic’s latest triumph

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson has admitted that the club will lodge an appeal against Jayden Stockley’s red card in their recent clash with Burton Albion.

The forward was sent-off for an off-the-ball incident with Deji Oshilaja in the first-half of the game as both players ended up on the floor at the Pirelli Stadium.

Oshilaja was also dismissed by referee Trevor Kettle who went on to book four more players in this particular fixture.

Charlton opened the scoring moments after Stockley was handed his marching orders by Kettle as Ben Purrington headed home from close range.

Following the break, Addicks goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray helped his side secure a 1-0 victory by denying Burton duo Joe Powell and Tom O’Connor.

As a result of this triumph, Charlton moved up to 17th in the third-tier standings.

Currently on a four-game unbeaten run in League One, the Addicks ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with leaders Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Whilst the Pilgrims will enter this fixture as favourites due to the fact that they have accumulated 36 points from their opening 17 league games, there is no reason why Charlton cannot cause their opponents some issues at The Valley.

Making reference to Stockley’s dismissal, Jackson has revealed that he believes that it was a harsh decision by Kettle and has admitted that the club are set to lodge an appeal.

Speaking to the South London Press about the red card, Jackson said: “We’re appealing it.

“It’s like I said to the press afterwards – it is probably a yellow card, at worst.

“There is a bit of grappling.

“If he has been sent-off for violent conduct then I don’t see any violence there – no-one is throwing a punch or elbow.

“I don’t think either of them deserve to miss three games for that.”

The Verdict

Having opted to appeal Stockley’s red-card, it will be interesting to see whether the forward is granted a reprieve.

For Charlton’s sake, they will be hoping that they will be able to turn to Stockley for inspiration in their upcoming clashes with Plymouth, Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town as the 28-year-old has recently stepped up his performance levels.

In his last six appearances for the club in all competitions, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions.

Providing that he is able to maintain his consistency in the coming months, Stockley could potentially help Charlton push on in League One.