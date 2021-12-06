Johnnie Jackson makes claim over Ipswich Town’s Paul Cook decision ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson has insisted that he is disappointed to see Paul Cook lose his job at Ipswich Town and was surprised he was not handed more time to turn things around.

Cook was under a lot of pressure this season to get Ipswich promoted from League One this season after the Tractor Boys gave him a lot of backing during the summer transfer window.

A large outlay in the transfer window left the former Wigan Atheltic boss with on paper one of the strongest squads in the English third tier this term.

However, despite the influx of new signings, Ipswich have not been able to produce the sort of consistent form that was expected of them this term. They got off to a slow start to the campaign with them winning just one of their opening eight fixtures, before a turnaround brought them closer to the play-off places and culminated in a 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers.

That though proved not to be enough to inspire a long-term surge up the table, with Ipswich managing to win just one of their last four league matches. That means that following their goalless draw against Barrow in the FA Cup at the weekend the club made the decision to part company with Cook.

Speaking to London News Online ahead of Charlton’s clash with Ipswich, Jackson insisted that he was surprised to see Cook get the sack at Ipswich. While he also suggested that it has made preparation for the match even more difficult for his side.

He said: “It’s thrown a bit of a spanner in the works on the prep side for us. Do we prep for Cooky’s Ipswich or do we prep for something new? You’re not going to know what they are going to do. That makes it a little bit more difficult.

“But we know their players and their threats. We’ll do our homework, as we always do. We have to concentrate on ourselves.

“I don’t like to see it. Obviously as a young manager, you want to see people given time. It can take time to get your ideas across.

“I was surprised. I know they would expect to be higher in the league but they aren’t bottom of the league. Cooky is a good manager and coach. I’d have expected him to be given a little more time and he probably would’ve got a tune out of them because they have got good players. I’d have expected him to eventually get the going and start kicking on towards the top end of the league.

“They have got one of the bigger budgets in the league and I guess that is one of the reasons behind his departure. But it’s still disappointing to see. You want to see managers given a chance to turn it around.”

The verdict

You can understand why Ipswich decided the time was right to part ways with Cook because they were not performing or getting the results that their squad should be capable of. However, the former Wigan Athletic boss does have a strong CV as Jackson suggests and given more time he could have turned things around at Portman Road.

The issue is for managers that time is not often afforded at League One level when clubs such as Ipswich are struggling to get promoted despite spending heavily. Therefore, Jackson will have learnt that he has to keep on delivering if there is any chance of him getting the job at the Valley on a permanent basis over the coming weeks and months.

Ipswich might be a tougher prospect now for Charlton than they would have been because often clubs get that new manager bounce once a manager is replaced. If that happens then the Addicks will need to be at their best and draw on all the improvements they have made over the last few weeks to get anything from the game.