Johnnie Jackson makes Charlton Athletic transfer admission ahead of upcoming Norwich clash

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed that the club are now looking to fill the loan spot that was vacated by Harry Arter yesterday.

The Addicks signed Arter in the previous transfer window on a temporary deal from Nottingham Forest.

Whilst the midfielder would have been hoping to help Charlton reach new heights during his time at the club, he ultimately failed to make a positive impact during his time at The Valley.

Limited to just six appearances in all competitions, Arter has now returned to Forest.

In Arter’s absence last night, Charlton managed to book their place in the quarter-final of the EFL Trophy by sealing a 1-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons.

Jonathan Leko scored the winning goal for the Addicks in stoppage-time as he planted a header past Franco Ravizzoli.

Charlton will be looking to back up this victory by producing a positive performance in the FA Cup third-round clash with Norwich City on Sunday.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with the Canaries, Jackson admitted that the club are now looking into the possibility of drafting in an individual on loan.

Speaking to the South London Press, Jackson said: “It’s a loan spot that’s now available.

“We have to look at those things, look at the squad, look at where there’s a hole that we might need to fill.

“Where we can improve.

“That’s what we’re doing, looking at every day.

“Talking between myself and Steve [Gallen, director of recruiting] and Martin Sandgaard [director of analysis] and the guys in recruitment.

“We’re in constant conversation and hopefully we can do some business and get the right types that are going to come and help us.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Charlton are currently 14 points adrift of the play-off places in League One, it is looking increasingly likely that they will remain in this division for another season.

In order to build up some momentum heading into the 2022/23 campaign, the Addicks will need to nail their recruitment in the coming weeks.

Providing that Jackson is able to secure the services of a talented individual on a loan deal between now and the end of the January window, there is a chance that he could guide Charlton to a relative amount of success during the remainder of the season.

However, the Addicks may continue to struggle with their consistency if they are unable to bring in players who are capable of delivering the goods at this level.