Johnnie Jackson makes Charlton Athletic admission over future of players

Charlton don’t have a lot left to play for this season, so the squad sorting could begin now – but boss Johnnie Jackson has admitted to London News Online that none of the players who could become free agents this summer have fresh terms on the table.

The Addicks have had a rocky League One campaign this season, with the side expected to be challenging near the top of the division back in September. However, after a start to the season in which they faltered and failed to pick up many points – dropping towards the relegation zone – they put Johnnie Jackson in charge.

Results then began to pick up and whilst the team tailed off in the second half of the campaign, they are still sat in 13th place and are just outside the top half of the table.

The new boss then will be keen to get stuck into the squad over the summer to sort it out to his liking and ensure that they can make a real go of it in the next campaign.

As things stand too, there could be nine players heading into the free agent market when this season comes to a close – if Jackson doesn’t want them to stay on that is.

Right now, it seems to be staying that way too, with the boss admitting to London News Online that there hasn’t been a single contract offered to any one of the players who would be heading out the Addicks’ door this summer.

One of those names is club captain Jason Pearce, who has been with the side since 2016. He’s still played a role this season – but has yet to be offered a fresh contract.

Speaking about the situation, Jackson said: “Nothing has been offered out yet but they’re ongoing discussions. I don’t deal with that side of it.

“We talk about the ones that we like, that we want to keep around the place and then it’s obviously over to the people above to decide how that looks exactly – how those negotiations and discussions take place. That’s an ongoing thing.”

The Verdict

Charlton are clearly going to start thinking about the way they want their squad to look next season, especially with the campaign now pretty much fizzling out for them.

Jackson will need to decide who is up to the task in taking the club in the right direction and potentially towards promotion and who is just a passenger to the side and isn’t needed anymore. There are nine players right here that he will have to make a pretty quick decision over otherwise they’ll definitely be on the way out.

Once he knows where the future of these out of contract players lie, he will be able to see where needs improving and what areas of the side need a few more additions.

It could all start to take shape over the next few weeks and could give him a clear plan of who he needs to sign in the summer transfer window.