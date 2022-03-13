Johnnie Jackson makes brutally honest admission about Charlton man after Accrington defeat

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson says Addicks goalkeeper Craig MacGilivray must command his area better, after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Things started well for Jackson’s team at The Wham Stadium on Saturday, as they went 1-0 up through Jayden Stockley’s 18th minute penalty.

However, Accrington equalised ten minutes later, after a remarkable passage of play in which the Addicks missed a string of opportunities to get the ball out of their area, before Rosaire Longelo eventually headed in from close range for the hosts.

Stanley then took the lead four minutes later through Tommy Leigh’s stunning long range effort, as they completed a quickfire turnaround.

Although Leigh was then sent off just past the hour-mark, Charlton were unable to find an equaliser, condemning Jackson’s team to a sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Now it seems that Jackson believes his ‘keeper did his side little good when it came to Stanley’s leveller, given the number of chances there was to get the ball under control, but that his defenders were also somewhat responsible as well.

Asked whether MacGilivray is commanding his area enough after the game, Jackson told West London Sport: “I don’t think he is, no. The first goal is ridiculous. There were so many opportunities to clear the ball, defenders and the goalkeeper, who is a part of that.

“You have to stand up and come and help your teammates out at times and relieve pressure and we’re not doing it.”

Following that defeat to Accrington, Charlton are now 17th in the League One table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of their clash with relegation threatened Gillingham at The Valley on Tuesday night.

Can you get 25/25 on this Charlton Athletic quiz?

1 of 25 What year were Charlton founded? 1885 1895 1905 1915

The Verdict

It is hard to argue with Jackson’s assessment here.

Watching that Accrington equaliser, it is incredible to think how many chances there are for Charlton to get the ball clear, before it ends up in the back of their net.

That is something that cannot be allowed to happen, and if MacGilivray comes off his line to take command and claim possession, that goal may not happen.

The defence does also have to take some responsibility for not being stronger in clearing their lines, although given the way the game played out, with Accrington down to ten men for half an hour, this is not the only concern Jackson should have coming away from this one.