Johnnie Jackson makes admission over Charlton Athletic manager’s job following Burton victory

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson has admitted during an interview with London News Online that he has always backed himself as a coach as he continues to try and secure the permanent role at The Valley.

Charlton have picked up three wins and a draw in the four games he has taken charge in, with matches against Sunderland and Rotherham United sandwiched in a difficult run of fixtures.

The Addicks have pushed up from the relegation places to 17th since Jackson has taken temporary charge, and there is no denying that he has helped revitalise the club and their ambitions.

Speaking to London News Online about his desire to manage a football club and being ready for it, Jackson said: “I’ve always had confidence in myself as a coach.

“And I’ve made no secret that I want to go and manage. I felt I had the qualities and capabilities to be good in the role.

“It’s early days but I’m pleased with how it’s going and how the lads have responded. They have been absolutely excellent.

“It’s going really well. When I took charge we found ourselves in a perilous position in the table. It was important, not for me but the football club, we picked up points quickly, which we’ve done.

“I just want to keep that going. I’ve got the lads in a really good place. There is unbelievable spirit and they feel they can continue going on a run.”

It appears that Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard is in no rush to make a decision on who is the right man to take the club forward long-term, and it could be that Jackson and Jason Euell get an extended period to prove their credentials further.

And the pair will be looking to extend their unbeaten run next week as table-topping Plymouth Argyle head to The Valley.

The verdict

Jackson has seen instant success since Adkins’ departure and it will be no surprise to see Charlton and Jackson continue their push up the table.

After such a struggling start to the new campaign, the 39-year-old has managed to pick his players up and change the mood completely around The Valley.

Charlton do possess an exciting and talented squad at this level, and it appears that Jackson is starting to get the best out of them.

To get the job on a permanent basis, it was always going to be about getting the points on the board, rather than performances.

But, he has managed to do both, which is why he making excellent steps towards being named as the club’s permanent boss.