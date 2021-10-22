Johnnie Jackson makes admission over Charlton Athletic managerial vacancy

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has made it clear to the South London Press that he would love to land the job on the full time basis.

The former Addicks player was appointed in the role on an interim basis alongside Jason Euell as his assistant following the sacking of Nigel Adkins yesterday.

Charlton currently occupy one of the relegation places in Sky Bet League One and have made a disastrous start to the campaign after bringing in a host of new players during the summer transfer window.

Now Jackson has made the following admission over the vacancy as he prepares to take charge against Sunderland this weekend:

“You know it’s long been an ambition of mine to manage this football club – to get the opportunity to play for it, to then captain it and coach it…becoming the manager would be fulfilling the ultimate ambition.

“That doesn’t change. I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got to win games, not just for me but for the football club to get ourselves out of this position, because we shouldn’t be there.”

Quiz: Did these 25 Charlton Athletic transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe Yes No

The Addicks head into the game on Saturday off the back of a 3-2 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley which left them with a record of just two wins in their last six across all competitions.

A victory for the South London side at the Stadium of Light this weekend could see them move closer to getting out of the relegation places.

The Verdict

The role is certainly up for grabs over the next few weeks and for that reason Jackson will be confident that he can make an impact as caretaker that will impress Thomas Sandgaard.

He has already have previous experience of doing this very role and has made no secret in the past of his desire to step into it on a full time basis.

Charlton have tried the experienced approach, so maybe it is time to give a younger coach, with new ideas, a chance to prove himself?

Only time will tell and clearly Jackson’s chances of landing the job will be based on how he performs over the next few games.

And it’s fair to say that his start couldn’t be much tougher, with a tricky away trip to Sunderland set to be negotiated tomorrow.