Johnnie Jackson issues reassuring AFC Wimbledon message after “sudden” Charlton Athletic decision

Johnnie Jackson was hit with an unexpected decision as the season drew to a close when Charlton Athletic announced they were terminating his contract as manager, despite doing a good job since taking over and finishing 13th in League One.

However, the former Addicks captain was not left out of work for long having now been appointed as AFC Wimbledon manager for next season.

The manager of the now League Two side is adamant he didn’t need a break after the exit from the club where he had been since 2010.

Speaking to London News Online, Jackson said: “I felt ready, because I didn’t feel ready to be out of work. I expected to be carrying on. I was looking forward to a little break, getting my team into pre-season and cracking on with it.

“All of a sudden that was gone.

“All that energy, ideas and enthusiasm that I knew I had, I was keen to put it to use somewhere else.

“This opportunity came up and I really thought it was a good one. They were enthused by my ideas and how I sold myself – they could see the energy I’ve got for it.”

Quiz: 24 facts every AFC Wimbledon supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When was AFC Wimbledon founded? 2000 2001 2002 2003

Despite the exit from Charlton feeling unfair since he was previously assured the job would remain his, Jackson is keen to not talk about how his departure happened, as he said: “It wouldn’t be right and fair on AFC Wimbledon. I’m the AFC Wimbledon manager and my focus is fully on that.

“I’m fully committed to the job and excited by it. I don’t want anything to take away from that.

“The goodwill I’ve had from everyone, including the supporters, means a lot to me. I wouldn’t disrespect them by talking as if my focus lies elsewhere – because it doesn’t. It’s firmly on the job in hand.”

The Verdict:

The way in which Jackson left Charlton was tough for the man himself and the fans, and you can’t help but feel for him as he did enough to warrant getting to take the Addicks through the season.

However, he is lucky that AFC Wimbledon offered him the job and he is clearly happy to have taken that as it allows him to continue what he wants to do.

There would be no point in waiting if the opportunity has arisen as it’s still early in his career and therefore he needs to make sure he keeps moving.

As he says, he is fully focused on the job he is doing now, proving he was ready to take the new job on.