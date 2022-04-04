Johnnie Jackson issues injury update on Charlton Athletic duo

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has confirmed that defender Ryan Inniss could be available for Tuesday’s London derby against AFC Wimbledon.

And Chuks Aneke may not be far off a comeback either following his time in the treatment room with a muscle injury.

Both players are no stranger to having fitness issues as Addicks players, with Aneke in particular rarely playing a full 90 minutes in his first stint with the club and was often utilised as a substitute.

Upon his return to The Valley in January though from Birmingham City, the striker started four games in a row before picking up a fresh setback against Bolton Wanderers back in February.

Having missed Charlton’s last 10 matches, Aneke isn’t quite ready to return just yet, however Jackson revealed that the forward will be back in training next week and could still play a part this season.

Inniss though is ready to go after a thigh injury has kept him out since the February loss to MK Dons – this coming after he missed three months of action earlier in the campaign.

“Ryan is back in training and potentially available to us,” Jackson said, per the South London Press.

“Ryan could be involved, or certainly by the weekend I’d expect him to be available.”

The Verdict

Charlton are not short of centre-backs like they were a few months ago, so the return of Inniss probably isn’t as vital as it may once have been.

But he’s still a towering presence if he’s needed and Jackson may be looking at making changes after the Addicks’ setback against Lincoln City at the weekend.

As for Aneke, his fitness issues are well documented and that’s why he never really started matches for the club in his first two-year spell.

That is why it was a surprise to see him not only start four games in a row on his return to the club but also play a full 90 minutes three times – he paid the price for that but he could be a great option off the bench next season.