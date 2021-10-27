Johnnie Jackson issues call to arms for Charlton Athletic fans

Johnnie Jackson was full of excitement when he spoke to the club’s media team this morning.

Charlton Athletic got off to a brilliant start under his caretaker leadership in their 1-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday. The Addicks remain in the relegation zone though putting added importance on this weekend’s hosting of 23rd placed Doncaster Rovers.

Jackson made 279 appearances for Charlton as a player and goes into his third in caretaker charge of the club on Saturday, the 39-year-old looked ahead to what will be a standout day in his career on Saturday.

He said: “It’ll be right up there with one of the proudest moments of my career (first home game in charge with supporters), Saturday was incredible, seeing the support we had up there. Making the racket that they did up at the Stadium of Light was a sight to behold.

“Seeing The Valley as full as we can get it, getting the support behind the lads and myself. I’m really looking forward to that and getting back home.”

💬 "It will be right up there with one of the proudest moments in my career…"@johnnie_jackson cannot wait to take to the touchline in front of the Valley faithful on Saturday 👊 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/5bftu93xGO — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 27, 2021

The South Londoners have picked up just five points at home this season without a win since the end of August. It will be interesting to see if Jackson plumps for the same XI that worked so well against the Black Cats or switches the tactics up again to tackle lowly Donny.

The Verdict

The pressure is still on massively despite the performance and result last Saturday. Thomas Sandgaard overlooked Jackson to appoint Nigel Adkins in March and will do so again with a new manager if the good form does not continue.

Doncaster have picked up four points from their last two games, easing the scrutiny around Richie Wellens’ place in the dugout and putting them in a position to climb out of the bottom four with a victory.

The Addicks’ minimum expectation going into the campaign would have been to compete for a top six finish, steady the ship to a safe mid table position and Jackson will put himself in a great position to get the job on a permanent basis allowing the supporters to finally look up the table.