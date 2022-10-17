Johnnie Jackson highlights two Burnley players who are key to Vincent Kompany’s side

Johnnie Jackson has tipped two Burnley stars to potentially play a key role in helping the team achieve success this season.

The Clarets moved to top of the Championship table following their win at the weekend over Swansea City.

A 4-0 hammering moved Vincent Kompany’s side above Sheffield United on goal difference.

But the AFC Wimbledon manager has highlighted the performances of Ian Maatsen and Josh Cullen, and has credited the pair for being two of the team’s best players so far under the Belgian coach.

Of course both spent time with Jackson when they were all at Charlton Athletic, meaning he knows both of them quite well.

Speaking on ITV 4’s highlights programme, he claimed the pair have what it takes to help Burnley make it back to the top.

“Two lads I know well, Ian Maatsen has the ability from full back to get up and down the pitch,” said Jackson, via LancsLive.

“He’s got energy, legs and a great left foot.

“Josh Cullen is like a conductor for them, he gets them playing, he can take the ball in tight areas, can handle the ball really well and out of possession he is equally as good and aggressive when he wants to go and press.”

Cullen has started all 14 league games so far this season for the Clarets, becoming an integral part of the squad since arriving from Anderlecht in the summer.

Meanwhile, Maatsen was signed as part of a season long loan agreement with Chelsea. The left-back has played 11 times in the second division this campaign.

Up next for Burnley is a trip to face Birmingham City on 19 October.

The Verdict

Jackson knows both players well having worked alongside them with Charlton, so is speaking from experience when he highlights their potential impact.

The pair have transitioned rather smoothly to life at Turf Moor, and it has been impressive how they have helped change the style of play at Burnley.

In particular, Cullen looks to be one of the signings of the summer and is now so important to how Kompany’s side set up.

Bringing Cullen with him to Burnley from Anderlecht has proven to be a shrewd move from Kompany.