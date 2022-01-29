Johnnie Jackson gives injury update on Charlton Athletic duo

Jayden Stockley looks set to miss Charlton Athletic’s trip to Portsmouth on Monday evening due to a hip injury.

The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season with Chuks Aneke and Mason Burstow filling the void at the top of the pitch in recent weeks.

Stockley joined Charlton in the summer from Preston North End when Portsmouth could have been an alternative option, the target man is thought not to be too far away from a return but any involvement at Fratton Park is unlikely.

Johnnie Jackson explained the current injury situation at the club, including an encouraging update about long term absentee Sam Lavelle, when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “Jayden is unlikely to make that one. We have got a clean bill of health apart from Jayden and Jake (Forster-Caskey). Sam Lavelle is back training with the group now.”

Lavelle picked up a serious groin injury in Jackson’s first game in caretaker charge at Sunderland in late October.

The likes of Jason Pearce and Sean Clare have stepped into the back three and performed excellently since but Lavelle will be restored to the heart of defence as soon as he is ready to so.

The Verdict

With the signing of Chuks Aneke and emergence of Mason Burstow, the void Stockley has leftat the top of the pitch is not so much of a problem.

Conor Washington has been arguably the Addicks’ most consistent performer since he joined the club in the summer of 2020, and the Northern Irishman will be confident of wreaking havoc on the South Coast if given the opportunity.

Lavelle’s return, though unlikely to take place on Monday, would be a huge boost for the club, the 25-year-old was a marquee addition this summer and could lead the rearguard action for many years to come.

It will be interesting to see the confidence Jackson shows in Lavelle’s fitness come Monday evening.