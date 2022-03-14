Johnnie Jackson explains team decision at Charlton Athletic involving Chelsea and Spurs players

January signings Nile John and Juan Castillo have struggled to make an impact at Charlton Athletic since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season.

John has not managed a single senior minute for the Addicks and Castillo, who has also seen more regular action for the U23 side, has made one start and two sub appearances.

Mason Burstow’s deadline day move to Chelsea and subsequent loan back to the club meant the Addicks took on a sixth loan player, when only five can be selected in a matchday squad.

Johnnie Jackson explained why John and Castillo have seen so little game time when he spoke to the South London Press.

He said: “I’ve got players in those positions who, at the moment, they’re in front of them.

“I’m judging every day on what I see in training.

“There’s been opportunities.

“Nile has been unlucky because he’s not had a lot of opportunities.

“Juan has had a couple of opportunities that he didn’t really take.

“Nile can count himself unlucky that he’s not had opportunities.

“I have been looking to try to get him on the pitch at certain times but the nature of the games and state of play, having to make early substitutions in certain games has stopped me being able to do that.”

Chuks Aneke and Scott Fraser also signed for the club in January and have not made a significant positive impact on the first team.

John and Castillo both seem to have come about through contact with former Charlton managers Chris Powell and Lee Bowyer, not the most imaginative recruitment policy.

The Verdict

In previous years the club have utilised the loan market much better and have been able to recruit a handful of players to fit straight into the first team.

That has not been the case this time around with even Akin Famewo, currently in his second season at The Valley on loan from Norwich City, being dropped of late and Elliot Lee struggling to produce consistent performance levels.

With their cushion above the relegation zone reducing to just seven points after the weekend’s results, Jackson will be focusing on an enormous week with home games against Gillingham and Burton Albion providing opportunities for the Addicks to pull away from the drop conversation.