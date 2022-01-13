Johnnie Jackson drops team selection hints ahead of Charlton Athletic’s trip to Cheltenham Town

Charlton Athletic suffered their third straight league defeat since Johnnie Jackson was appointed permanent manager at the hands of relegation threatened Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday evening.

The Addicks controlled the game for large periods but ultimately fell to sloppy set piece defending on two occasions late on in the first half.

Mason Burstow was one bright spark for the Addicks, the 18-year-old replaced Ben Purrington just before the hour mark, and scored his first league goal in senior football with an instinctive header before supplying a brilliant chested assist for Elliot Lee’s deflected effort that was correctly ruled out for offside.

Burstow took his tally to four goals in all competitions this season and went some way to earning his first league start ahead of the Addicks’ trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Jackson hinted that the 18-year-old has done enough to earn a spot in the starting XI when he spoke to the News Shopper.

He said: “It was a difficult decision not to start him (at Crewe).

“What he does give us is that youthful enthusiasm and he knows where the goal is.

“The boy came on and impacted the game last night and he is at the forefront of my thoughts for the weekend having not started that one in midweek.

“He’s come on and got another goal. He gives me that option.”

Sitting six points above the relegation zone but 14 points off of the play-offs, there may be the opportunity for Jackson to blood more younger players in the coming months.

The Verdict

With Jayden Stockley out injured and Josh Davison evidently slipping down the pecking order in recent weeks, Mason Burstow appears to have pounced on the opportunity and, with Jackson’s comments, it looks more than likely that he starts at the Jonny Rocks Stadium.

Conor Washington returned to the line-up at Gresty Road and will be frustrated having not got himself on the scoresheet, the Northern Irishman was a constant threat and took four shots over the course of the game equating to 0.83 expected goals.

Washington will likely partner Burstow at the top of the pitch in Jackson’s trusty 3-5-2 formation, with the extent of Stockley’s injury still unspecified it is in Jackson’s best interests to give the duo a chance to build an understanding.